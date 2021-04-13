Scout Investments Inc. Sells 7,945 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,945 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $17,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,141,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $360,803,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after acquiring an additional 573,773 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $145,076,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $46,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total value of $78,850.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $25,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,599. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $263.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.97. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.37 and a 1-year high of $325.54. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.04.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

