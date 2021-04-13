Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in Truist Financial by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.39.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $60.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.99.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.