Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,306 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,618 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional increased its stake in Ross Stores by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 19,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,476,727.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,199,252.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,822 shares of company stock worth $25,878,385 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $128.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.72. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.05.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

