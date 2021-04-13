Huntington National Bank Lowers Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $226.31 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.25 and a 1-year high of $242.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

