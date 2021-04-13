United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $11,546,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 83,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 20,240.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $178.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.03 and a 200 day moving average of $165.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $179.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.13.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

