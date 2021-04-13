Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Pacific Edge Advisors LLC

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,733 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.5% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $17,697,996,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after buying an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.60.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $255.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $162.30 and a 1 year high of $257.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

