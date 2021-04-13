State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 11,355 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,355 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $16,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $117.04 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.12 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.16.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

