Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 709.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,117 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $24,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Humana by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,344,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at about $702,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HUM opened at $413.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $337.54 and a one year high of $474.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.67%.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.38.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

