Hexavest Inc. Boosts Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 11,037.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,074 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $681,415,000 after purchasing an additional 142,247 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,923 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Etsy by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,762,000 after purchasing an additional 225,110 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,817,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $180,020.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,961.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total value of $4,879,052.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,965 shares of company stock worth $12,877,770. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.09.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $218.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.19 and a 200 day moving average of $179.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 121.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

