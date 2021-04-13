Hexavest Inc. Sells 397 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 26.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Chemed by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Chemed by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Chemed by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $467.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $454.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.58. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.86 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

