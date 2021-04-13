Private Capital Group LLC Makes New $296,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,895,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,370,000 after buying an additional 440,964 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 633,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 367,340 shares during the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,072,000. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 279,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 257,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 61,301 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYE opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.49. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $28.88.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

