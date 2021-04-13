Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 198 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,038,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,755 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,916,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $133.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $133.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.05.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

