Private Capital Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,657,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 682,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,016,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 171,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.

MTUM opened at $171.16 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.32.

