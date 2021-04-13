FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 3,159 Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 31.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 24.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNE opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. Veoneer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $30.71. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.27.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.33 million. Analysts predict that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VNE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

