SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,784,000. JNB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 40,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 671,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.68. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $30.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.