8,000 Shares in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,387,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,907,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after buying an additional 39,787 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $60.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $76.12 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on OMAB. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

