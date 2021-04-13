FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

VTIQU opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48.

About VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

