Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 330.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,899 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of Fidus Investment worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDUS. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 495.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. Fidus Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $17.12. The company has a market cap of $418.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 86.11%.

FDUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Fidus Investment in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

