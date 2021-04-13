HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 77.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in HEICO by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 23,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,724,000 after buying an additional 50,946 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HEICO by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.88.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $347,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,569.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $36,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,452.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $132.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.25 and a fifty-two week high of $141.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.95. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $417.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

