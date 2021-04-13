ImageCash (IMGC) Price Hits $0.0082 on Major Exchanges

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded down 23.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One ImageCash coin can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ImageCash has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. ImageCash has a market capitalization of $42,002.41 and $4.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00064594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.00258637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $420.85 or 0.00668541 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,690.77 or 0.99586508 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $572.64 or 0.00909652 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00019905 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,251,386 coins and its circulating supply is 5,132,386 coins. ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

