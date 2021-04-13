FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 43,300 Shares of BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,300 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in BowX Acquisition were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000.

NASDAQ BOWX opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $13.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

