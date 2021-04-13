NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 655.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after buying an additional 12,811,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Discovery by 751.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Discovery by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,790 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,750 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.