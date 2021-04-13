NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $70,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. United Bank lifted its stake in The Allstate by 10.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 15,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in The Allstate by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the third quarter valued at $5,666,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 46.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ALL. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

NYSE:ALL opened at $119.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.45. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $119.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

