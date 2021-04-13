NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,330 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

NYSE TSN opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.66 and its 200-day moving average is $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $78.14.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

