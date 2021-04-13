ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to announce ($0.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($1.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to $4.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $20.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.74. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $106,635.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,230.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $718,408.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,215.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,782 shares of company stock worth $1,355,437 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,230,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,560,000 after acquiring an additional 69,586 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,247,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,358,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,634,000 after buying an additional 361,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $58,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

