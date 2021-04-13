TheStreet Lowers Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LNDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Landec presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $10.06 on Friday. Landec has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $294.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Landec will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Albert D. Bolles bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,660. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Landec by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Landec by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Landec by 894.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landec during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Landec by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

