$1.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will report earnings per share of $1.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. Synaptics reported earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synaptics.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $357.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.68 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYNA. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Synaptics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $221,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total value of $1,650,449.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,768. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $132.25 on Friday. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $55.59 and a 1-year high of $144.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.58 and a 200-day moving average of $102.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.