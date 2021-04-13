CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,316 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at $21,371,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,485,000 after buying an additional 378,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,195,000 after buying an additional 244,562 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,865,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,630,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in CBIZ by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 199,712 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBZ opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.15.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $211.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.80 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 21,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $622,865.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,406 shares in the company, valued at $8,963,666.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $1,067,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 305,406 shares in the company, valued at $9,058,341.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,791 shares of company stock valued at $6,304,297 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

