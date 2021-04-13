Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 190.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MC. JMP Securities cut Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $67,367.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,182.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $45,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 562,091 shares of company stock valued at $31,353,214 in the last quarter. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day moving average of $46.85. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 112.24%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

