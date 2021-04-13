Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,312 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $299,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 368,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 30,070 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRT stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $15.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

