Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Decreases Stock Position in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,015 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in FBL Financial Group were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FFG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FBL Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,160,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FBL Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,039,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FBL Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,138,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in FBL Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FFG opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.17. FBL Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $198.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FBL Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is 43.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

FBL Financial Group Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

