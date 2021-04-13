Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $602,000 Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 87.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,299 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,579,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,926,000 after buying an additional 294,753 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,796,000 after acquiring an additional 80,641 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,089,000 after buying an additional 271,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,075,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.32. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.07 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.