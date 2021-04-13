Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 19,659 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 52.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,659 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Marten Transport by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,885,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 256,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

MRTN opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.06. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

