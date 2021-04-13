Private Capital Group LLC Has $566,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 50.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,686 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $104.59 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.03.

