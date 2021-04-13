Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,693 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Shares of FDP opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $35.35.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,471 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $37,966.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $35,162.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,085 shares in the company, valued at $570,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,286 shares of company stock worth $346,958 over the last three months. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.