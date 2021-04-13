Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

