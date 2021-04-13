Private Capital Group LLC Has $488,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,052 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $73.82 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.09.

