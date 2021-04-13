Private Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBDP. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $872,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 90,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 521,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 34,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter.

IBDP stock opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.47.

