EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

EMCOR Group has a dividend payout ratio of 8.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EMCOR Group to earn $5.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $118.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.63 and its 200-day moving average is $90.65. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $118.93.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.