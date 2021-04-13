Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Oxford Industries has increased its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oxford Industries has a payout ratio of 48.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Oxford Industries to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.7%.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $90.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $94.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.41.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

