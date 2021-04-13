Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 1,585 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,379,000 after purchasing an additional 237,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,397,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 246,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,698,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 236,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,617,000 after buying an additional 34,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $116.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.25. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $72.89 and a 12-month high of $121.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $137.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 48.09%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $948,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

