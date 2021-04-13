RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

NYSE RMI opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.27. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $22.44.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

