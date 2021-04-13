DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

NYSE:KTF opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $12.16.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

