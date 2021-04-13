DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.
NYSE:KTF opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $12.16.
About DWS Municipal Income Trust
