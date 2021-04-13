Short Interest in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Rises By 423.7%

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a growth of 423.7% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of TDF opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $24.01. Templeton Dragon Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 404,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

