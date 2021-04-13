Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Short Interest Up 400.0% in March

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SLNG stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Stabilis Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $117.43 million, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21.

Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

