Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $79,000 Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,344,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $317,186,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Aptiv by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,586,000 after buying an additional 616,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,134,000 after buying an additional 613,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,162,000 after acquiring an additional 278,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $143.15 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $56.04 and a 52-week high of $160.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.06 and a 200-day moving average of $127.64.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

