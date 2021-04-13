Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.6% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 285,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,839,000 after purchasing an additional 31,928 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $38,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 107,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EW stock opened at $85.82 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.66, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $1,023,677.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,165,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,710 shares of company stock worth $33,935,028 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

