PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

Shares of PEP opened at $143.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.