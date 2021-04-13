Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 247 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on D shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $76.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.06. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,813.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

