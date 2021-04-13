Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $230.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $232.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.66.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

